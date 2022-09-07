A building has collapsed in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, killing at least 11 people, including three children, the regime media reported.

It said the illegally built, five-storey building in Aleppo's southern neighbourhood of Fardous collapsed in the evening. It said seven women, three children and an elderly man were killed.

"The bodies of six women, three children and a man were recovered, while a child and a woman were rescued from under the rubble and taken to hospital," the regime-run SANA news agency said.

Civil defence and local authorities evacuated residents from nearby buildings and began removing rubble, police commander Major General Deeb Deeb told SANA.

The building collapsed due to "a lack of engineering foundations", SANA quoted Maad Medlaji, head of the Aleppo city council, as saying.

Aleppo's fall