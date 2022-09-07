Swedish politician has resigned after it was revealed that he shared racist images and texts about Black people and Somalis, according to a Swedish magazine.

The country’s Expo magazine exposed and confronted Daniel Cedergren, a top politician for the political party Sweden Democrats, about the images and texts that he shared in private chats about Muslims, the Holocaust, Nazism, hanging Black people, and murdering Somalis.

The politician resigned on Tuesday, saying those were "jokes" between him and the person that he was sending them.

According to Cedergren, he was not asked to leave his post but he decided to resign, saying "policy is not his thing.”

Elections on Sunday