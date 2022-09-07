WORLD
2 MIN READ
Document on foreign govt's nukes seized from Trump's home – report
Washington Post report did not identify foreign government discussed in document that FBI seized from Trump's Florida house, nor did it indicate whether the country was friendly or hostile to US.
Document on foreign govt's nukes seized from Trump's home – report
Some of the seized documents detail top-secret US operations that require special clearances, not just top-secret clearance, Washington Post reports. / Reuters Archive
September 7, 2022

A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, has been found in the FBI's search last month of ex-president Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported.

Tuesday's report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the foreign government discussed in the document, nor did it indicate whether the foreign government was friendly or hostile to the United States.

Trump representatives and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Reuters news agency.

The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its August 8 search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to court records.

According to the Post report, some of the seized documents detail top-secret US operations that require special clearances, not just top-secret clearance.

Recommended

Some of the documents are so restricted that even some of the Biden administration's senior-most national security officials were not authorised to review them, the Post said.

The US Justice Department is investigating Trump for removing government records from the White House after he departed in January 2021 and storing them at Mar-a-Lago.

On Monday, a federal judge agreed to Trump's request to appoint a special master to review records seized in the FBI search, a move that is likely to delay the Justice Department's criminal investigation.

READ MORE: Secret files 'likely concealed' at Trump home to block FBI investigation

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov