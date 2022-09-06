An Israeli air attack on Syria's Aleppo airport has damaged the runway and taken the airport out of service.

The Israel missile attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 8:16 pm local time (1716 GMT), the Syrian regime Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

It is the second reported Israeli strike on the airport in northern Syria in less than a week.

Syrian SANA news agency said earlier that the regime's air defences had intercepted some missiles, and reported material damage.

Syria's private airline Cham Wings announced that all flights to and from Aleppo would be routed to the capital Damascus due to the strikes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said several explosions were heard near Aleppo airport, "resulting from Israeli strikes on warehouses of Iran-affiliated militias".

SOHR said at least two missiles destroyed the depots, causing a fire and "heavy material damage".

On Wednesday last week, SANA said Israeli strikes hit Aleppo airport, causing "some material damage".