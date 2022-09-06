Israeli commentators say a German apology for the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre has come a little too late, and they expected more from Germany.

Fifty years ago, on September 5, 1972, West Germany hosted the Olympic Games in Munich.

It wanted to take the event as an opportunity to present a different picture of itself to the world, a picture of a changed Germany from three decades earlier when Adolf Hitler was at the helm and the country hosted the Games in Berlin in 1936.

But a great tragedy unfolded as eight members of the Black September militant group stormed the Olympic Village quarters hosting the Israeli delegation, killing two and taking nine others hostage.

It began a bloody 24-hour standoff between the gunmen and German security personnel.

As the violent hostage scene concluded, worsened by the blunders of German security services, a total of 11 Israeli athletes, along with a German police officer, were dead – sparking deep dismay in the Jewish state less than three decades after the Holocaust.

German apology

This Monday, the Furstenfeldbruck Air Base, where the final showdown reached its climax, became the site of German acknowledgment of the massacre — the first officially issued, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asking the families of the victims for their “forgiveness”.

“As head of state of this country and on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, I ask your forgiveness,” Steinmeier said, addressing the victims’ families, where Israeli President Issac Herzog was also in attendance.

“I ask for your forgiveness for the lack of protection for the Israeli athletes at the Olympic Games in Munich and for the lack of trying to find explanations afterwards. It is my duty and my obligation to confess our German responsibility.”

Ofer Aderet, history correspondent at Haaretz, wrote in his analysis that Germany should have rather come to the ceremony marking 50 years of the massacre with “documents, testimonies, names of those responsible” and not an apology.

“Many empty cliches were tossed into the air … Words such as ‘responsibility’, ‘forgiveness’ and even ‘shame’ were heard again and again from German officials, led by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. But the Germans have uttered the exact same words in the past, in regard to the Holocaust,” he said.

“Against this background, one can wonder whether these words have any meaning in German society, or whether, and this is more likely, they are simply the ones that are appropriate to say in this type of situation.”

Victims of the massacre

David Berger, 28, weightlifter

Yossef Gutfreund, 40, judge/wrestling

Moshe Weinberg, 33, coach/wrestling

Eliezer Halfin, 24, wrestler