Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have discussed bilateral ties and regional issues over phone.

Erdogan said he established "close dialogue" with Johnson during his tenure and developed relations between Ankara and London on the basis of mutual respect and understanding, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday.

The president expressed his belief that relations with the UK — a strategic partner and close ally of Türkiye — will deepen and develop in all areas with the same common sense and foresight in the future, it added.