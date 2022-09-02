Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has returned to the country, an airport official says, seven weeks after he fled amid the island's worst-ever economic crisis.

Rajapaksa was festooned with flowers by a welcoming party of politicians as he disembarked at the main international airport on Friday, the official added — in a sign of his enduring influence in the Indian Ocean nation critics say he led to ruin.

"There was a rush of government politicians to garland him as he came out of the aircraft," the official told AFP news agency.

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka under military escort in mid-July after unarmed crowds stormed his official residence, following months of angry demonstrations blaming him for the nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

He sent in his resignation from Singapore before flying to Thailand, from where he had petitioned his successor Ranil Wickremesinghe to facilitate his return.

The 73-year-old leader arrived from Bangkok via Singapore on a commercial flight, ending his 52-day self-imposed exile.

"He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," a defence official, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

"We have just created a new security division to protect him after his return," the official added. "The unit comprises elements from the army and police commandos."

In the eye of the storm