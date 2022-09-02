Until the Mongol invasion in the 13th century, Muslims had constituted a significant part of the population of the medieval kingdom of Hungary. Known as the Boszormeny, they not only played a key role in the army of their Hungarian rulers, but also served as strike and shock troops for the kingdom — a region where they had built numerous cities and settlements.

In addition to their involvement in the military, they were also known as successful merchants and artisans who travelled to various cities in Europe, including Prague, and Asia (Aleppo). There, they were encountered by Arab and Jewish authors, who were often surprised by some of their features—some were blonde, others had red hair—and described them as speaking a Hungarian variation of Latin, which was the official language of the Hungarian kingdom.

During a confrontation in the Khazar Khaganate, three Khazar tribes — known collectively as the Kabars (or Kavars) — surrendered to the Jewish party, which had established Judaism as a state religion in medieval Hungary. They left the borders of Khazaria, taking refuge with the Hungarians and becoming part of their tribal confederation, Het-Magyar or the ‘seven tribes’.

According to historians al Kufi, Ibn Kathir and al Baladhuri, the Khazars adopted Islam after their defeat by the Umayyad Caliphate in 737 CE.

After the Jewish party gained the upper hand in Khazaria, some of their Muslim subjects were allowed to enter the association of Kabars and joined the Hungarians, where they became known as Chorasmians. Although their connection with Chorasmia is not entirely clear, the Arab author al Gharnati, who travelled to Hungary in the 12th century, referred to them as Chorasmians.

Other Muslims of Khazaria who retained their religion but remained to serve the Khazar-Jews were referred to as ‘al arsiyah’ or ‘al larisiya’. They formed the cavalry of the Khazars. It is likely that the Muslims who joined the Hungarians also held important positions in the military organisation of the Het-Magyar.

They had also served in the ranks of the Khazar Khaganate's army between 800 and 850 CE. Orientalist historian Prof. Tadeusz Lewicki, who died in 1992, traced the historical roots of Muslims in medieval Hungary that complemented the works of other Muslim historians on the same subject.

In this context, it should be noted that Hungarians called Muslims ‘Chorasmians’ who settled in Hungary by the name of Kalis. The Hungarian name Kalis corresponds to the ethnonym al Khazar (alternatively al Khalis or khazar-khalis), which referred to their ethnicity, according to medieval Arab-Persian historians al Istakhri and Ibn Hawkal, who lived in western Atil, the Khazar capital.

Thus, the Hungarian Muslims most likely migrated to Pannonia with other Magyar tribes and were of Khazar origin, given that their names were analogous in Hungary and Khazaria.

After facing defeat at the hands of Germans in Augsburg in 955 CE, the ruler of Hungary, Prince Taksony, strengthened his army with new Muslim contingents.

Two Bulgarian princes — Billah and Baksh accompanied by a group of Muslim soldiers — came to Taksony's service and were subsequently settled in Hungary. Two-thirds of the new arrivals were settled around the fortress of Pest, and one-third were housed in other Muslim camps, according to the author of Anonymi Gesta Hungarorum (Acts of the Hungarians.).

Of course, many authors would like to see Volga Bulgaria, a historic Bulgar state that existed between seventh and 13th centuries in what is now identified as western Russia, as home to Muslim settlers. But its remoteness from Hungary, as well as the lack of prerequisites for Muslim resettlement, make us think that old Bulgaria that comprised territories alongside Danube River offered better conditions for Muslim settlers. The areas spread alongside Danube by that time had become part of a Slavic, Christian state.

In 866 CE, Pope Nicholas of Rome wrote a letter to the Danubian Bulgar Prince Boris, demanding the expulsion of what he called as "Saracens" — another term for Muslims. It is unknown how Prince Boris reacted to this request, but a century later, for one reason or another, Muslims left the Balkan regions of the Bulgarian kingdom.

The next wave of Muslim settlers in Hungary has been recorded in the 11th and 12th centuries. It is associated with the appearance of Muslims from the Pechenegs on the Hungarian plain, who had settled in Hungary at least a century earlier, when Paganism was practised in much of the region.

Pechenegs converted to Islam around 1010 CE, according to al Bakri, and al Gharnati referred to these Muslim Pechenegs of Hungary as Maghribians.