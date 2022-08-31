WORLD
4 MIN READ
Canada to investigate claims its spy smuggled UK teens to Syria
PM Justin Trudeau vows to investigate allegations that Canadian Security Intelligence Service recruited a people-smuggler who helped Shamima Begum and her two friends enter Daesh-controlled areas of Syria.
Canada to investigate claims its spy smuggled UK teens to Syria
Canada's Trudeau defends the need for intelligence services to be "flexible and creative in their approaches." / Reuters Archive
August 31, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to "follow up" on allegations that a spy working for Canadian intelligence trafficked British schoolgirls into Syria's Daesh-controlled areas. 

"I know there are questions about certain incidents or operations of the past and we will ensure to follow up on those," Trudeau said on Wednesday, a day after several UK news outlets reported on the Canadian intelligence agent's role in human trafficking and UK government's alleged cover-up. 

"We will continue to ensure that proper oversight is done and as necessary, look at further steps," he added.

According to a Times report in Britain, in 2015 then-15-year-old Shamima Begun and two friends received help from a people-smuggler recruited by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) to get to war-ravaged Syria from their Bethnal Green Academy in east London.

British police had launched a massive international search for the trio at the time.

"Canada knew about the teenagers' fate but kept silent while the Metropolitan Police ran a frantic, international search for the trio," the British paper said.

"Canada privately admitted its involvement only when it feared being exposed, and then successfully asked the British to cover up its role."

When pressed about the case at a news conference, Trudeau defended the need for intelligence services to be "flexible and creative in their approaches... in their work to keep Canada and Canadians safe in a very dangerous world."

At the same time, he added, CSIS must abide by Canadian laws and "strict rules" of conduct. "We expect those rules to be followed," Trudeau said. 

Recommended

READ MORE:'Canada spy' smuggled British school girls to Syria; UK 'covered up'

The Times report cites a new book by its former security correspondent Richard Kerbaj.

According to the book, "The Secret History of the Five Eyes," CSIS had recruited Mohammed al Rasheed as a double agent when he visited Canada's embassy in Jordan seeking asylum.

His cover was blown when he was later arrested by Türkiye in 2015 and found to be in possession of travel documents, including bus tickets, belonging to Begun and her friends.

Canada only privately admitted its involvement with Rasheed and asked Britain to help cover it up, Kerbaj's book said.

It also claims Canada could not have stopped the girls' travel as they had already crossed into Syria by the time Rasheed's handler was informed of the situation.

Now 23 and stripped of her UK citizenship, Begun remains in a displacement camp in northern Syria as she appeals the decision to bar her from Britain.

Her school friends, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, are said to have been killed in a Russian air raid or are missing.

READ MORE:  What Shamima Begum's case says about the future of Muslims in the UK

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'