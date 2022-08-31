TÜRKİYE
Key part of Turkish air defence system Siper to be completed in 2023
The system will have the capacity to fight aircraft, cruise missiles, air-to-ground missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
August 31, 2022

The long-range indigenous air defence system, Siper, will complete the most important part of Türkiye's layered air defence system next year, the head of Turkish missile producer ROKETSAN has said.

Murat Ikinci said on Wednesday that the system will enter the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory at the end of this year.

Speaking at the country's largest technology event Teknofest, with the current edition held in Türkiye’s Black Sea region, he noted that few countries are capable of producing this kind of air defence system.

"If Türkiye makes Siper usable in the field, it will be a great success," he added.

In 2018, Türkiye's Defence Industries Presidency signed an agreement with local defence giants ASELSAN, ROKETSAN and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye to manufacture the air defence system, Siper, according to an official announcement.

The system will have the capacity to fight aircraft, cruise missiles, air-to-ground missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In a recent successful test, it hit a target from a range of over 90 kilometres at an altitude of more than 7,925 metres.

Under the project, the Siper Block I Missile, with a range of more than 70 kilometres, is planned to be put into use next year.

The Siper Block II, which will be put into use later, is planned to have a range of over 100 kilometres and superior manoeuvering capabilities.

Besides the Siper, which is expected to rival Russia's S-400 system, Korkut, Sungur and Hisar air defence systems are all in place.

Touching on Teknofest, Ikinci said the event aims to bring international technology closer to young people.

He said the event can provide infrastructure for children to develop projects.

SOURCE:AA
