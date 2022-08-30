The US Army has temporarily grounded its fleet of about 400 Chinook helicopters due to a risk of engine fires.

"The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue," US Army spokesperson Cynthia O Smith said on Tuesday.

While no deaths or injuries occurred, the grounding was carried "out of an abundance of caution" until those corrective actions are complete, Smith added.

Planemaker Boeing Co makes the heavy-lift Chinook helicopters that support disaster relief operations and medical evacuation. It is used by international defence forces including those of Italy, South Korea and Canada.