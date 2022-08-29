Ten Yemeni soldiers have been killed in an overnight rebel attack near the blockaded city of Taiz, Yemen's government has said, calling it a "dangerous escalation" after a months-long ceasefire.

The assault, which also left several soldiers wounded, was aimed at cutting off a key route to the southwestern city of about two million, the government said on Monday.

The Taiz attack was a "blatant challenge to all initiatives and efforts seeking to end the war and achieve peace", Yemen's internationally recognised government said in a statement.

It was "an attempt to undermine efforts to expand and extend the humanitarian truce", it added.

Yemen's warring parties have been observing a ceasefire since April, bringing a drastic reduction in hostilities, although small-scale fighting has continued.

During the overnight attack, the rebels infiltrated army sites and clashed with government soldiers in a battle fought on multiple fronts, military sources said. No detail was available on rebel casualties.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have blocked main roads into Taiz since 2015, the same year that a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict.

