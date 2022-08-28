Anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats party has said it wants to spend $2.3 billion on strengthening the justice system and withdraw grants for immigrants who do not adopt the country’s culture.

The party’s leader, Jimmie Akesson, called it “a classic assimilation policy" and said he envisions the construction of special "Sweden centres" in marginalised areas.

“There you can let the Swedish way of being and Swedish heritage become very accessible in a part of the country where it is currently very inaccessible,” he said.

Akesson was speaking to the media while visiting the party’s stronghold of Ange municipality.

Once barred from politics due to their neo-Nazi ties, the Sweden Democrats are currently Sweden’s third-largest party.

They have surged in opinion polls ahead of elections due next month.

Growing support for anti-immigration policies

The party has the second-largest share of voter support ahead of the September 11 vote, trailing the ruling Social Democrats, which have dominated Swedish post-war politics.

The Sweden Democrats polled between 20 and 23 percent in three different surveys published this week, overtaking the conservative Moderate party in the close race.

Candidates have been vying for support among voters who say that crime is a top concern, followed by immigration and segregation issues.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats enjoyed a lead with around 30 percent of voter support, according to the polls.