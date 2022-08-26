President Jair Bolsonaro has lashed out at a police raid targeting businessmen accused of plotting a coup if he is not reelected, saying the free speech was under attack and that Brazil is "on the road to dictatorship."

Bolsonaro said on Friday authorities had improperly targeted and nearly jailed the eight businessmen, calling the investigation a bid to muzzle his supporters.

"Brazil is on the road to dictatorship. This is how dictatorships start now. You lose (your freedom) little by little, then one day you look and you're completely tied up," he told radio network Jovem Pan.

Several prominent pro-Bolsonaro businessmen including billionaire department store mogul Luciano Hang were targeted by federal police raids on Tuesday after a media report said they had discussed a potential coup if the far-right president does not win in Brazil's October elections.

Hang, the owner of retail chain Havan and a vocal Bolsonaro backer with millions of followers on social media, accused the authorities of censorship, saying his Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok accounts had been blocked.

"They can take away my social networks, but they'll never shut me up!" said Hang, who has an estimated fortune of $4.8 billion, according to Forbes, built on an empire of department stores known for displaying giant replicas of the Statue of Liberty out front.

"Say no to censorship! You could be next," he posted on Thursday on his Twitter account –– which was blocked for users in Brazil.

