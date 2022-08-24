The US military has confirmed carrying out air strikes in Syria's Deir Ezzor, apparently targeting facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The strikes on Tuesday came even as the United States aimed to respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former president Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive.

The military's Central Command said in a statement that such strikes were aimed at protecting US forces from attack by Iran-backed groups.

It cited one such incident on August 15, which Reuters has reported involved a drone attack on a compound run by the coalition, with no casualties.

"The president gave the direction for these strikes," said spokesperson Army Colonel Joe Buccino.

Central Command called the strikes a "proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimise the risk of casualties."

No mention of casualties