Russia has vowed "no mercy" for the killers of Daria Dugina, the daughter of an ultranationalist intellectual, as hundreds gathered for her funeral following her death in a car bomb blast over the weekend.

"I believe that this is a barbaric crime for which there is no forgiveness," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Tuesday, calling for "no mercy" for those responsible.

Moscow says Ukrainian intelligence was behind the attack — a claim dismissed by Kiev.

Alexander Dugin, a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine who has claimed to be close to President Vladimir Putin, may have been the intended target of the attack that killed his 29-year-old daughter.

Mourners, many carrying flowers, paid their respects at a hall in Moscow's Ostankino TV centre where Dugina's black-and-white portrait was displayed over an open casket.

Dugin and his wife, both dressed in black, sat next to their daughter's coffin.

"She died for the people, for Russia, at the front. The front — it is here," Dugin said at the ceremony.

"Since childhood, among her first words — that we taught her of course — were Russia, our state, our people, our empire," he added.

Dugina was killed on Saturday when a bomb placed in her car went off as she drove on a highway outside Moscow.

