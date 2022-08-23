WORLD
Russia mourns nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Moscow blames Ukrainian intelligence and vows "no mercy" for killers of Daria Dugina, daughter of a pro-Kremlin intellectual. Kiev denies any involvement.
Russia's powerful FSB security agency says it has solved the crime –– just two days after the incident –– naming a Ukrainian woman as Dugina's attacker. / AFP
August 23, 2022

Russia has vowed "no mercy" for the killers of Daria Dugina, the daughter of an ultranationalist intellectual, as hundreds gathered for her funeral following her death in a car bomb blast over the weekend.

"I believe that this is a barbaric crime for which there is no forgiveness," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Tuesday, calling for "no mercy" for those responsible.

Moscow says Ukrainian intelligence was behind the attack — a claim dismissed by Kiev.

Alexander Dugin, a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine who has claimed to be close to President Vladimir Putin, may have been the intended target of the attack that killed his 29-year-old daughter.

Mourners, many carrying flowers, paid their respects at a hall in Moscow's Ostankino TV centre where Dugina's black-and-white portrait was displayed over an open casket.

Dugin and his wife, both dressed in black, sat next to their daughter's coffin.

"She died for the people, for Russia, at the front. The front — it is here," Dugin said at the ceremony.

"Since childhood, among her first words — that we taught her of course — were Russia, our state, our people, our empire," he added.

Dugina was killed on Saturday when a bomb placed in her car went off as she drove on a highway outside Moscow.

Ukrainian woman Dugina's attacker?

Russia's powerful FSB security agency said on Monday it had solved the crime — just two days after the incident — naming a Ukrainian woman as Dugina's attacker.

It said the perpetrator had rented an apartment in the same building as Dugina and followed her in a car, suggesting that Dugina was the intended victim.

Ukraine has denied any involvement. "It is certainly not our responsibility," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday evening.

The US Department of State said on Monday that it condemned targeting civilians, while stating that Ukraine had denied any involvement.

Russia's retorted that Washington's reaction "discredits the international activity" of the United States.

"Washington has no moral right ... to judge human rights in remote parts of the world, since the murder of a journalist is not even commented on from this angle," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on social media.

