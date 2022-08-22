Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the conflict with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said.

The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi on Monday appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine's military top brass since Russia's attacks began on February 24.

Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces, told a conference held to honour military veterans and the families of those killed that children needed protection in several parts of the country, including the capital Kiev.

"They really do not understand anything that is going on and definitely need protection... because their father has gone to the front and possibly is among the almost 9,000 heroes who have been killed," he said.

Zaluzhnyi provided no details and did not say whether the figure he cited included all service personnel killed in action, such as border guards.

READ MORE:Live blog: EU mulls military training for Ukrainian forces