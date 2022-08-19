Several British and international media outlets and pundits have commented recently on how the ongoing Tory leadership race was “surprisingly” diverse as the party fielded a number of candidates of colour who hail from minority backgrounds.

Indeed, in the final leg of the race stands Rishi Sunak, the Indian origin former chancellor who, since betraying his old boss Boris Johnson, now seeks to take the top seat at Downing Street.

These pundits are perhaps only surprised by Tory diversity because of a history of racism that has tainted the party to the extent that it has merited the authoring of several books.

Johnson himself is no stranger to allegations of racism, particularly the racialised abuse he heaped on Muslim women who cover themselves - he compared them to bank robbers and letterboxes. That outburst led to a 375 percent spike in anti-Muslim incidences in the week after he made those hateful remarks.

In a party such as this, how is it that it is fielding contenders from diverse ethnic backgrounds for the post of prime minister? Are the Tories simply misunderstood? Or is there something else at play?

Pandering to the base

The answer, of course, is whiteness. Before we press on, it is important to caveat that I am not blaming white people writ large for all the ills of the world. Rather, I am talking about a concept, one that thrives on the insecurities of those seeking a greater station in their adoptive home - the UK - far from their brown or black origins.

Take the former home secretary and chancellor, Sajid Javid, for instance. As a Tory politician from a Pakistani Muslim background, Javid has reached well beyond what many British Muslims can hope to achieve. He rose the social ladder despite job discrimination against Muslim men and women and anti-Muslim attitudes reaching unprecedented levels in recent years. He has held several senior offices of state, and has even vied for the government’s top job.

Yet there is a reason why many British Pakistanis speak of him in unflattering terms, referring to him as a “coconut”, “Uncle Tom”, and a “House Muslim” – leading the politician to rant that he was being subjected to racist abuse through the use of these terms, likely in order to silence criticism and debate from the community he has repeatedly claimed he is representative of.

Javid has long been known to downplay his Pakistani identity, and especially his Muslimness. He has gone out of his way to talk about how his family tradition is to “snog” under mistletoe every Christmas and to say that he practises no religion, which is of course entirely his right. However, if he chooses to abandon his Muslim identity and heritage, he is then similarly disqualified from commenting on anti-Muslim hatred as a “native” in order to provide cover to his Tory colleagues, including Johnson.