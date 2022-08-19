WORLD
Lula's lead over Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election
Frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva receives 47 percent voter support versus Jair Bolsonaro's 32 percent, says pollster Datafolha.
Lula (L) leads in most opinion polls for October 2 vote, and his advantage over Bolsonaro increases in simulations of an expected second-round runoff on October 30. / AFP
August 19, 2022

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains the frontrunner to win Brazil's presidential election in October, according to the new polls, although incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro is gaining ground.

Lula received 47 percent voter support versus Bolsonaro's 32 percent in the latest survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday, compared with 47 percent and 29 percent respectively in July.

In a potential second-round run-off between the two candidates, Lula would return to office with 54 percent of the votes against Bolsonaro's 37 percent, the poll showed.

Lula, a leftist candidate and a former Brazilian president, has seen his advantage in the run-off shrink each month from the 29-point lead he had in December.

READ MORE: Lula, Bolsonaro kick off campaign season to court Brazil voters

'Never Bolsonaro' base shrinks

The Datafolha poll also showed that 51 percent of the people polled claim they would never vote for Bolsonaro, 3 percentage points below last month, while Lula's rejection went up by 1 percentage point to 37 percent.

Bolsonaro has attempted to lure voters in recent months by passing a major spending package that included a welfare program for poor Brazilians and measures to tackle fuel prices, which in turn has helped inflation rates begin to slow.

His approval rate went up to 30 percent in August, from 28 percent in July, according to the poll. Meanwhile, 43 percent of those interviewed said they disapproved of the far-right leader's government, against the 45 percent recorded last month.

Datafolha interviewed 5,744 Brazilians of voting age between Tuesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. 

READ MORE:Thousands rally in Brazil in 'defence of democracy'

READ MORE:Report: Invasions, abductions targeting Brazil's Indigenous on rise

SOURCE:Reuters
