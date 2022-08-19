Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains the frontrunner to win Brazil's presidential election in October, according to the new polls, although incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro is gaining ground.

Lula received 47 percent voter support versus Bolsonaro's 32 percent in the latest survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday, compared with 47 percent and 29 percent respectively in July.

In a potential second-round run-off between the two candidates, Lula would return to office with 54 percent of the votes against Bolsonaro's 37 percent, the poll showed.

Lula, a leftist candidate and a former Brazilian president, has seen his advantage in the run-off shrink each month from the 29-point lead he had in December.

'Never Bolsonaro' base shrinks