A bus crash east of Morocco's economic capital Casablanca has left 23 people dead, marking one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years.

The bus overturned on a bend of a motorway in central-western Khouribga province in the morning, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Regional health director Rochdi Kaddar told the AFP news agency that 23 people were killed, and another 36 were injured in the crash.

The bus was travelling between Casablanca and the rural region of Ait Attab, near the town of Beni Mellal at the foot of the High Atlas mountains.