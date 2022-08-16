More than 2,000 cases of racist discrimination were reported in Germany last year, according to a new report by the country’s top anti-discrimination agency.

The country’s anti-discrimination commissioner, Ferda Ataman, said the figures are alarming and called for stronger legal measures.

“People in Germany still experience discrimination every day, especially in the job market and in everyday business and when looking for accommodation, and sometimes by public authorities or on the street," Ataman said.

“I also want people to know their rights and that discrimination is illegal. I want to make the German Equality Law better known and show how discrimination can be specifically prevented,” she added.

According to the report, over 5,600 people filed discrimination complaints, 37 percent of those cases were of discrimination in the workplace.

Some 9 percent of those complaints were filed by people who experienced discrimination or disadvantages due to their religion.

