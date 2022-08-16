Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Washington of seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine and of fuelling conflicts elsewhere in the world, including with the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

"The situation in Ukraine shows that the US is trying to prolong this conflict. And they act in exactly the same way, fuelling the potential for conflict in Asia, Africa and Latin America," Putin said on Tuesday in televised remarks, addressing the opening ceremony of a security conference in Moscow via videolink.

"The American adventure in relation to Taiwan is not just a trip of an individual irresponsible politician, but part of a purposeful, conscious US strategy to destabilise and make chaotic the situation in the region and the world," he added.

He said the visit was a "brazen demonstration of disrespect for the sovereignty of other countries and for its (Washington's) international obligations".

"We see this as a carefully planned provocation," Putin said.

