Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Ukraine nuclear operator reports cyberattack on its website

Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom has reported what it called an "unprecedented" cyberattack on its website but said its operations had not been disrupted.

"On August 16, 2022, the most powerful cyberattack since the start of the Russian invasion occurred against Energoatom's website," the operator said on Telegram.

It "was attacked from Russian territory".

The Russian "popular cyberarmy" group used more than 7 million internet bots to attack the website for three hours, Energoatom said.

France's Macron discusses Ukraine crisis with India's Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron has discussed via telephone the crisis in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the two agreed to work together to try to end the conflict, said the French presidency.

Macron also held a call earlier with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which Macron underlined his concerns about risks to Ukraine's nuclear facilities as a result of the fighting with Russia.

Russia claims Crimea arms depot blasts an act of ‘sabotage’

Russia's defence ministry has said a fire that set off explosions at a munitions depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea was caused by an act of "sabotage".

"On the morning of August 16, as a result of an act of sabotage, a military storage facility near the village of Dzhankoi was damaged," the ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"Damage was caused to a number of civilian facilities, including power lines, a power plant, a railway track as well as a number of residential buildings. There were no serious injuries," it added.

In call with Macron, Zelenskyy condemns ‘Russia’s nuclear terrorism’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he discussed "Russia's nuclear terrorism" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy, writing on Twitter, gave no further details of their discussions on the plant, which Russia seized in March following the start of Moscow's attacks on Ukraine on February 24.

"Thanked (him) for France's tangible defence aid. Discussed macro-financial aid to Ukraine & food security challenges. We must increase sanctions on Russia," said Zelenskyy.

"Continued dialogue with French President @EmmanuelMacron. Informed about the situation at the front, Russia's nuclear terrorism at the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant)," - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter.

Russia fines veteran rock star for criticising Ukraine conflict

A Russian court has found Soviet rock legend and Kremlin critic Yuri Shevchuk guilty of "discrediting" the Russian army after he condemned Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

He received the maximum fine of $815, the press service of a court in the central city of Ufa said on the Telegram messenger.

The court said Shevchuk made a speech during his concert that contained "public calls to prevent the use of Russia's Armed Forces", the statement added.

Finland to drastically cut Russian tourist visas

Finland will limit Russian tourist visas to 10 percent of current volumes as of September 1 due to rising discontent over Russian tourism amid the conflict in Ukraine, the government has said.

"Tourist visas will not stop completely, but their number will be significantly reduced," Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters in Helsinki.

Currently, Finland processes around 1,000 Russian visa applications a day, Haavisto told public broadcaster Yle separately.

Turkish, Ukrainian defence chiefs discuss grain exports

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov have discussed the latest situation in Ukraine and grain exports under a historic Türkiye-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports.

During the phone call, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry, Akar told Reznikov that Türkiye will continue to play its part for peace and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Akar also expressed satisfaction with the progress made in grain shipment and the work carried out in cooperation with the Joint Coordination Center, which was established to oversee Ukrainian grain exports, comprising representatives of Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine.