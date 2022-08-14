Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council has said it does not have the authority to dissolve the country’s parliament, following a call by Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr to do so.

The council said in a statement on Sunday that it had discussed Sadr’s request to dissolve the Parliament and found that it has no authority to disband it.

“The Supreme Judicial Council has no jurisdiction to intervene in the affairs of the legislative or executive authorities,” the statement said.

The council, however, said that it agrees with Sadr's "negative diagnosis of the political situation in the country and the continuing violation of the constitution."

The judicial council noted that it “stands at an equal distance from all political parties and groups.”

On Wednesday, Sadr called on the council, Iraq’s highest judicial authority, to dissolve the assembly amid a deep political crisis in the country.

