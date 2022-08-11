A member of a Daesh terror group cell nicknamed “The Beatles” has been charged with terrorism offences in Britain after being deported from Türkiye.

Aine Davis, 38, was arrested at Luton Airport by the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command on Wednesday evening and taken to a police station in London. He was charged on Thursday.

“We can confirm that a British national has been deported from Türkiye to the UK, but it would be inappropriate to comment further while police enquiries are ongoing,” a statement from the Home Office said.

Davis is due to appear in a London court on Thursday. The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges relate to terrorism offences in 2014 and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.

Davis left the UK in 2013 to join Daesh in Syria, where he formed the infamous "Beatles cell" that was made up of other UK recruits.

In 2015, he was arrested by Turkish authorities in Istanbul. Davis denied being a member of the terror cell but was convicted by a Turkish court in 2017 for being a member of a terrorist organisation.