Suspected rebels have attacked an Indian army post in India-administered Kashmir, killing three soldiers, while two attackers died in the shootout that came amid heightened security ahead of India's independence day celebrations.

Mukesh Singh, a senior police officer in the disputed region, said at least two assailants armed with guns and grenades attacked the camp in the remote Darhal area of southern Rajouri district early on Thursday.

The soldiers responded to the attack, triggering a gunbattle that lasted for at least three hours, Singh said.

A reinforcement of soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp as the fighting raged inside, officials said.

In addition to the five deaths, two soldiers were injured in the fighting, Singh said.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

On Wednesday, Indian police said government forces killed three rebels in Budgam district during a counterinsurgency operation.

READ MORE:How recent civilian killings alter the course of the Kashmir conflict