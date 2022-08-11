Thursday, August 11, 2022

Ukraine calls for end to Russian control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the international community to "react immediately" to force Russian forces to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant targeted by shelling in recent days.

"The entire world must react immediately to chase out the occupiers from Zaporizhzhia," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address.

"Only the Russians' full withdrawal... would guarantee nuclear safety for all of Europe," he added, condemning "Russian nuclear blackmail".

The bombardment near the plant also occurred last week, raising the spectre of a nuclear catastrophe in a country that suffered the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

Russia doubles rate of air strikes on Ukraine positions

Russia has doubled the number of air strikes on Ukraine's military positions and civilian infrastructure compared with the previous week, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said.

"The enemy's planes and helicopters avoid flying into the range of our air defences, and therefore the accuracy of these strikes is low," he told a news conference.

Ukraine, Russia blame each other for shelling of nuclear plant

Ukraine and Russia-installed local officials blamed each other for a renewed shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex in southern Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to military activity near the plant, the largest in Europe, which Russia seized in March.

Ukraine's nuclear power company Energoatom said the plant's area was struck five times on Thursday, including near the site where radioactive materials are stored, but nobody was injured and radiation levels remained normal.

Satellite images show destruction at Russian air base in Crimea

Released satellite pictures have shown devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kiev may have obtained new long-range strike capability.

Pictures from independent satellite firm Planet Labs showed three near-identical craters where buildings at Russia's Saki air base had been struck with apparent precision. The base, on the southwest coast of Crimea, suffered extensive fire damage with the burnt-out husks of at least eight destroyed warplanes clearly visible.

Russia has denied aircraft were damaged and said explosions at the base on Tuesday were accidental. Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack or said exactly how it was carried out.

Donors pledge more than $1.55B for Ukraine -Denmark

A group of 26 countries have pledged more than $1.55 billion in aid to boost Ukraine's military capabilities in its war against Russia, Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov told a news conference.

Ukraine expects $3B US financial aid in August

Ukraine expects $3 billion of US financial aid to arrive in August and a further $1.5 billion in September, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko has said.

Marchenko said the payments were part of the $7.5 billion financial aid package agreed by Ukraine and the United States at the start of the summer and would be used to finance "critical spending" such as healthcare and pension costs.

Russia claims shooting down Ukrainian helicopter

Russia has claimed that it shot down a Mi-24 military helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian army near the Dnipro region of Ukraine.

In a statement on the Russian-Ukraine conflict, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian forces continue their attacks on the military elements in Ukraine and that 50 percent of the soldiers of the 14th and 66th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were neutralised.

He said that 20 brigade and battalion command posts and 8 ammunition depots were hit, adding that 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system locator near Kramatorsk was also destroyed. The spokesperson said that 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed over the last 24 hours.

Moscow accuses Kiev of 'nuclear terrorism'

Russia has accused Kiev on the "nuclear terrorism," claiming that Ukrainian shelling of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could lead to a disaster worse than the notorious 1986 Chernobyl accident.

On Wednesday, the G-7 and EU voiced concern over the threats posed by Russia's possession of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, urging Moscow to hand over the war-torn country's nuclear facilities to the government in Kiev.

Ukraine and Russian officials blamed each other for the shelling of the power plant.

UK-UAE coordination on Ukraine important for the world - UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on a call that co-operation between the two countries on Ukraine and regional stability was "hugely important for the world", Johnson's spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister praised the Crown Prince's success in bringing prosperity to both the UAE and the Gulf more generally," the Downing Street spokesperson said.

"He (Johnson) expressed his confidence that this co-operation will continue in the years ahead."

Germany rejects calls for EU ban on tourist visas for Russians

Germany has rejected calls for an EU ban on tourist visas for Russian citizens, stressing that sanctions should not harm innocent people.

“This war is Putin’s war,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a news conference in Berlin, adding that EU sanctions should target President Putin and those responsible for the conflict in Ukraine.