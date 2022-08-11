An Iranian satellite’s journey to its heavenly orbit from a Russian facility might seem like just another instance of global space cooperation. But for many in the West, the Iranian satellite, named ‘Khayyam’, could be potentially used by Moscow to keep an eye on Ukrainian military moves in the ongoing conflict that has dragged on for nearly six months.

Russia’s Soyuz station successfully launched the Iranian satellite from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur facility, which is under Moscow’s control, on Tuesday. Prior to its launching, some Western officials had expressed concerns over the possibility of Moscow using the satellite to gain intelligence on Ukrainian military capabilities.

But some experts find the West’s concerns incredulous.

And they have their reasons. Russia operates the world’s third largest fleet of spacecraft and has long had adequate surveillance capability empowered by many of its satellites over Ukraine and other countries. The Soviet Union launched the world’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik 1, in 1957 and the Russian Federation took over the communist power’s space capabilities.

“Russia already has more than enough equipment for spying against anyone anywhere,” says Fatima A Karimkhan, a senior reporter at Iranian Student News Agency (IRNA), a state-funded media outlet.

Iran also rejected Western claims that its satellite might be used by Russians against Ukrainians. "The rumours about using the satellite's photos for military purposes are wrong," said an Iranian statement yesterday. Tehran also indicated that Iran will have the exclusive privilege to use the satellite “from day one”.

Iran says the satellite will aim to serve to watch the country’s borders and agricultural programmes, monitoring water sources and Tehran’s environmental applications. “This special satellite can have one-metre resolution which (will) help Iran have more data from the region and its own land,” Karimkhan tells TRT World.

Western security officials believe that the Iranian satellite will increase Tehran’s ability to spy on rival targets across the Middle East from Syria to Iraq, the Gulf and Israel.

Karimkhan underlines that “there are some doubts” in Iran that Moscow will let Tehran use the information from the satellite in a timely manner because “people in Iran usually have minimum trust in Russia”.

However, the Tehran-based journalist is quick to point out that despite the mistrust, there is a working relationship between the two anti-Western states, from Syria to Iraq and other regions like Central Asia.