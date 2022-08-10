WORLD
4 MIN READ
China 'will not renounce the use of force' to unify Taiwan with mainland
China's latest official document on Taiwan vows zero tolerance for "separatist activities" and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary.
China 'will not renounce the use of force' to unify Taiwan with mainland
The Chinese military did not say when the latest drills would end but stated they would "focus on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes." / Reuters Archive
August 10, 2022

China has refused to rule out using force to unify Taiwan with the mainland, accusing “external forces” of encouraging and instigating provocative actions by separatist forces.

The statement issued by the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office and its news department on Wednesday followed almost a week of missile firings and incursions into Taiwanese waters and airspace by Chinese warships and air force planes.

An English-language version of the Chinese statement said Beijing would “work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification."

“But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. This is to guard against external interference and all separatist activities," the statement said.

“We will always be ready to respond with the use of force or other necessary means to interference by external forces or radical action by separatist elements," it said.

READM MORE:Is the US provoking China?

One China policy

China’s latest emphasis on its one China policy comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island for less than 24 hours last week.

Pelosi visited Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings that island is a "breakaway province" and that her visit would be in violation of the country's "one-China policy."

Recommended

Soon after she left Taipei on August 3, Beijing launched massive military exercises last Thursday which were scheduled to end on Sunday.

The Chinese military did not say when the latest drills would end but stated they would "focus on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes" and a “blockade” in waters near Taiwan.

It also launched ballistic missiles around Taiwan, some of which fell in waters claimed by Japan to be its exclusive economic zone.

The white paper reiterated that Taiwan has “belonged to China since ancient times. This statement has a sound basis in history and jurisprudence.”

“We are one China, and Taiwan is part of China. This is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law. Taiwan has never been a state; its status as part of China is unalterable.”

It added that “peaceful” cross-Taiwan Strait “reunification is of benefit not only to the Chinese nation but to all peoples and the international community as a whole.”

About 20 Chinese navy and Taiwan navy ships continued to stay close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait as of Wednesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Several Chinese navy ships continued to conduct missions off Taiwan's eastern coast as of Wednesday morning, the source said.

READ MORE:Explainer: China-Taiwan conflict is rooted in the 1945 civil war

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme