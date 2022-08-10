China has refused to rule out using force to unify Taiwan with the mainland, accusing “external forces” of encouraging and instigating provocative actions by separatist forces.

The statement issued by the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office and its news department on Wednesday followed almost a week of missile firings and incursions into Taiwanese waters and airspace by Chinese warships and air force planes.

An English-language version of the Chinese statement said Beijing would “work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification."

“But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. This is to guard against external interference and all separatist activities," the statement said.

“We will always be ready to respond with the use of force or other necessary means to interference by external forces or radical action by separatist elements," it said.

One China policy

China’s latest emphasis on its one China policy comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island for less than 24 hours last week.

Pelosi visited Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings that island is a "breakaway province" and that her visit would be in violation of the country's "one-China policy."