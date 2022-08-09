When Trump left the White House, he took some files with him, placed them in dozens of boxes and moved them into his Florida estate.

He kept on delaying the return of the material on the request of the US National Archives and Records Administration, or the Archives, and was eventually forced to do so after there was a threat of action to retrieve them.

A US federal law, called the Presidential Records Act, requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties.

The Archives is mandated to govern such official records.

In April this year, the Justice Department launched an investigation into Trump’s removal of official records to his Mar-a-Lago resort estate after the Archives notified Congress about its recovery of 15 boxes of White House documents, some of which contained classified materials, from the former president’s Florida residence.

Archivist David Ferriero told US House lawmakers that they had been in communication with Trump throughout 2021 about the return of the records, which he eventually returned in January 2022.

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee at that time said it was expanding an investigation into Trump’s actions, asking the Archives to turn over additional information.