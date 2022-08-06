TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Ankara working with Moscow for grain shipment from Russian ports
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have underlined the need for full implementation of the historic Istanbul deal for grain exports.
Erdogan and Putin have met in Russia's coastal city of Sochi, discussing bilateral relations and regional and international issues. / AFP
Ankara is working with Moscow on grain shipment from Russian ports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, after a landmark deal that unblocked the export of stuck Ukrainian grain.

"The Razoni dry cargo ship passing through Istanbul was actually a first. Behind it, there are about 20 ships waiting at the ports," he said late on Friday, referring to the first ship to have left Ukraine earlier this week under the Türkiye-brokered agreement.

"Above all, Russia is saying right now: 'We have the preparation, we have the strength to leave the ports. When will you mediate on this?’,” Erdogan told reporters on board the presidential plane following a one-day visit to Russia.

"Our relevant ministries, primarily our Ministry of Trade, are working quickly on this issue," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Russia's coastal city of Sochi to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

The leaders underlined the need for "the full implementation of the Istanbul agreement, including the unimpeded export of Russia's grain, fertiliser and raw materials for their production".

Working against terror groups in Syria

Erdogan said he discussed with Putin the steps to be taken against terrorist organisations in Syria and agreed to take necessary steps to protect Syria’s territorial integrity.

"...we agreed on the decision to give the necessary response to our fight against these herds of murderers who attacked our soldiers, police, security forces and civilian citizens," Erdogan added.

He added that Putin maintains a fair approach toward Türkiye, adding: "He especially states that he will always be with us in the fight against terrorism."

Erdogan said that Putin told him: "If you prefer to solve these (issues) as much as possible together with the (Syrian) regime, it will be much more accurate." 

Economy and trade cooperation

During the talks in Sochi, Erdogan said, he agreed with Putin to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy and trade. The countries aim to increase the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion.

He added that a memorandum of understanding regarding Türkiye-Russia economic and commercial relations was signed in Sochi, adding: "We agreed on the rouble with Putin."

Erdogan said trading in the currency will contribute to both Türkiye and Russia financially.

