Gaza's only power station is at risk of imminent shutdown due to a lack of fuel, its manager has warned as Israel's complete closure on the territory reached a third day.

"If industrial diesel needed for the plant to generate electricity does not enter today or tomorrow, the plant will stop generating electricity because there's not enough (fuel) to run it," said Rafiq Maliha, the station's general manager said on Thursday.

Israel shut the goods and people crossings along its frontier with Gaza on Tuesday, citing fears of reprisals following the arrest of two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in the occupied West Bank.

The closure has halted deliveries through Israel of diesel, which is needed to fuel Gaza's sole power plant.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents experience regular power shortages and last week received only an average of 10 hours of electricity per day, according to data from the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA.

Diesel for the power plant is usually trucked in from Egypt or Israel.

Restriction of movement