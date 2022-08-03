Mexican authorities have been trying to rescue a group of miners trapped in a coal mine in the state of Coahuila after it collapsed, Coahuila State Secretary Fernando Donato de Las Fuentes said in an interview on national television.

Donato said late on Wednesday as many as 11 miners were trapped.

The mine is located in the Sabinas municipality, and local media showed footage of family members asking for information about the miners outside the premises.

The coal mine started operations in January and has not received any complaints, the Labor Ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE:Mexico coal mine collapse leaves at least one dead, six missing

Nearly 100 soldiers at site

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier on Twitter that nine miners were "likely" trapped in the mine.