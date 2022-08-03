Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Sanctions make delivery of gas turbine impossible - Russia's Gazprom

Russian energy giant Gazprom has said that delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was "impossible" due to sanctions on Moscow.

"Sanctions regimes in Canada, in the European Union and in Britain, as well as the inconsistencies in the current situation concerning the contractual obligations of (turbine maker) Siemens make the delivery impossible," Gazprom said in a statement.

The statement risks further increasing concern in European countries who suspect Moscow is looking for an excuse to delay the turbine's return to Russia and further reduce its gas deliveries.

Ukraine says Russia creating strike force aimed at Zelenskyy's hometown

Ukraine has said that Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih and warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine.

Russia holds swathes of Ukraine's south that it captured in the early phases of its February 24 offensive, but Kiev has said it will mount a counter-offensive. It said on Tuesday it had already recaptured 53 villages in occupied Kherson region.

The steel-producing city of Kryvyi Rih where Zelenskiy grew up lies around 50 km from the southern frontline.

"(Russia) has begun creating a strike group in the Kryvyi Rih direction. It's also quite likely that the enemy is preparing a hostile counter-offensive with the subsequent plan of getting to the administrative boundary of Kherson region," the southern military command said.

First Ukraine grain-carrying ship leaves Istanbul for Lebanon

The first grain-laden ship to leave Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began has passed an inspection in Istanbul and continued to sail to Lebanon, following a Türkiye-brokered deal.

The inspections by a team from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul lasted over an hour on Wednesday.

Two boats carrying inspection personnel took off from a small fishing port in Istanbul's Rumeli Feneri towards the ship, which was circled by two coast guard boats while a helicopter flew around it.

Ukraine increases 2022 crop forecast to 65-67M tonnes of grain - PM

Ukraine's forecast for its wartime 2022 harvest has increased to 65-67 million tonnes of grain from 60 million tonnes, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

In a Telegram message, he praised farmers for pressing ahead with the harvest despite the war, even in areas where shelling continues.

Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU

Switzerland's Federal Council imposed further sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, in line with the European Union's latest measures on gold and gold products.

The Council said that it had made two new exceptions with respect to transactions related to agricultural products and oil supplies to third countries, which the EU has as well, in order to avoid any disruptions in payment channels.

Moscow: Destroyed foreign arms depot in western Ukraine