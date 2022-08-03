US President Joe Biden has confirmed the leader of Al Qaeda, Ayman al Zawahiri, was killed over the weekend in an American drone operation in Afghanistan.

A senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday that Zawahiri had been hiding out for years and that the operation to find and kill him was the result of "careful patient and persistent" work by the counter-terrorism and intelligence community.

The official, who spoke to Reuters under the condition of anonymity, said that the US government had been aware of a network that it believed supported Zawahiri for a number of years, and that over the previous year, following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials had been on the lookout for signs of Al Qaeda's presence in the country.

Here are some key intelligence inputs that led to Zawahari's assassination

Zawahiri’s family:

This year, authorities discovered that Zawahiri's family—his wife, his daughter, and her kids—had moved to a safe home in Kabul, and they later spotted Zawahiri there.

Balcony of the safe house:

Zawahiri apparently sat for hours at a time on the balcony of the safe house, where he was ultimately struck - on multiple occasions, when the drone fired two missiles at him, according to officials.