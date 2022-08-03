Five key intelligence inputs that led to Zawahari's assassination
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Five key intelligence inputs that led to Zawahari's assassinationAyman al Zawahiri was killed in what a senior administration source described as "a precision tailored airstrike" using two Hellfire missiles, while the Al Qaeda supremo sought refuge in central Kabul to reunite with his family.
President Biden announced the United States killed al Qaeda leader Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan / Reuters
August 3, 2022

US President Joe Biden has confirmed the leader of Al Qaeda, Ayman al Zawahiri, was killed over the weekend in an American drone operation in Afghanistan.

A senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday that Zawahiri had been hiding out for years and that the operation to find and kill him was the result of "careful patient and persistent" work by the counter-terrorism and intelligence community.

The official, who spoke to Reuters under the condition of anonymity, said that the US government had been aware of a network that it believed supported Zawahiri for a number of years, and that over the previous year, following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials had been on the lookout for signs of Al Qaeda's presence in the country.

Here are some key intelligence inputs that led to Zawahari's assassination

Zawahiri’s family:

This year, authorities discovered that Zawahiri's family—his wife, his daughter, and her kids—had moved to a safe home in Kabul, and they later spotted Zawahiri there.

Balcony of the safe house:

Zawahiri apparently sat for hours at a time on the balcony of the safe house, where he was ultimately struck - on multiple occasions, when the drone fired two missiles at him, according to officials.

Recommended

Network that assisted Zawahiri:

A senior administration official told reporters that for several years the US government has been aware of a network that supported Zawahiri. Only a year ago that network was later identified and assessed by the US.

Nature of the safe house:

Officials investigated the construction of the safe house and scrutinized its occupants to ensure the United States could kill Zawahiri without threatening the structural integrity of the building and minimizing the risk to civilians and Zawahiri's family, the official said.

[Note: In the last three decades of the US' offshore wars, at least 363,000 civilians have died. A recent US Freedom of Information Report accessed by the Intercept revealed that the US continues to be involved in civilian killings, with the latest incident being reported from Nigeria, where 160 civilians, mostly children, have been killed in a military operation that US Africa Command was aware of and yet chose to turn a blind eye to it.]

Lawful target:

Biden inquired about the lighting, the climate, the construction materials, and other elements that might impact the operation's success. The president also asked to study the potential effects of an attack of such nature on Kabul. A small group of top inter-agency lawyers assessed the intelligence information and agreed that he was a legitimate target.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing