Türkiye's foreign minister has said the conflict in Ukraine exposed the fragility of the food distribution system.

"The war in Ukraine tops the challenges we face today," said Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Türkiye-Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting for the ministers of foreign affairs, trade and transport.

The conflict reminds us all of "the importance of sustainable and safe transportation lines," Cavusoglu said at the meeting held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

"It showed us how important it is to diversify routes and sources of energy. The war also revealed the fragility of the global system on food and energy security," he added.

Many developed countries are facing a hunger crisis due to the conflict, the foreign minister said.

