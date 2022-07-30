Sessions of the Iraqi Parliament have been suspended until a second decision due to the actions of the supporters of the Sadr Movement in the parliament building.

The announcement came from Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al Halbusi in a written statement published in the Iraqi official agency INA on Saturday.

Halbusi stated that the country is going through difficult and sensitive times, and that disagreements between views and even between political segments are a normal situation in democratically-based developed countries.

Emphasising that the solution is dialogue no matter the size of the disagreements, Halbusi called on all political parties to prioritise the interests of the state, also urging peaceful action and protection of state property.

Earlier on Saturday, supporters of Iraqi cleric Muqtada al Sadr stormed the parliament building inside Baghdad's heavily fortified "Green Zone" for the second time in three days, preventing an expected parliament session from taking place.

The demonstrators were seen waving Iraqi flags and pictures of Sadr inside the legislature as thousands protested outside amid a deep political crisis that has left Iraq without a government since October elections.

READ MORE:Muqtada al Sadr's supporters storm Iraq's parliamentary building

Crisis deepens