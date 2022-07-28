WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh court sentences six men to death over 1971 war crimes
A three-member International Crimes Tribunal convicted the defendants on charges of committing murders and engaging in looting, kidnapping and arson in the southwestern city of Khulna.
Bangladesh court sentences six men to death over 1971 war crimes
The convicts’ lawyer said his clients “did not get justice” and that they will challenge the verdict in a higher court. / Reuters Archive
July 28, 2022

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced six men to death for committing crimes against humanity during the country’s independence war in 1971.

Five of the convicts were present for the sentencing on Thursday in the capital Dhaka, while one is absconding.

A seventh accused has died since the case was launched in November 2015.

A three-member International Crimes Tribunal convicted the defendants on charges of committing murders and engaging in looting, kidnapping and arson in the southwestern city of Khulna in 1971.

All six were said to be supporters of the now-defunct Convention Muslim League and opposition Jamaat-e-Islami during a months-long war that led to Bangladesh gaining independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Recommended

The tribunal, set up in 2009, has been criticised by international rights groups for not following fair trial standards.

Abdus Sattar Palwan, the convicts’ lawyer, told reporters that his clients “did not get justice” and that they will challenge the verdict in a higher court.

READ MORE:Can Bangladesh’s ongoing energy crisis lead to a political crisis?

READ MORE: How the Urdu language and literature slipped into darkness in Bangladesh

SOURCE:AA
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing