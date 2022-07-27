Türkiye has formally opened a joint coordination centre for Ukrainian grain exports under an Ankara-brokered deal aimed at resuming shipments for the first time since the start of Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar unveiled the centre in front of reporters at a ceremony held at the National Defense University in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"The duty of the centre is to provide safe sea transportation of grain and similar food products to be exported from Ukraine,” Akar said at the opening ceremony, held at the National Defense University in Istanbul.

The centre and the grain deal will make "significant contributions" to overcoming the food crisis impacting the entire world, and especially lowering prices, he added.

If left unaddressed, the grain problem could have caused security problems due to hunger and global irregular migration, he warned.

“The centre consists of five representatives – both military and civilian – each from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN. There will be no military element in the field," he said.

Akar said the centre will register and monitor the departure of commercial ships via satellite, internet, and other communication means, and will carry out all its activities in coordination with the parties and the UN.

120-day deal