More than 562 human rights defenders were killed in Colombia between 2016 and 2021, according to a report by the United Nations Human Rights Office.

The report, published Tuesday, revealed that at least 22 human rights defenders have been killed this year in Colombia, where rising violence perpetrated by criminal organisations that seek control of territories for drug trafficking is having a "devastating" effect. The number could be much higher, the report said, as the UN office has received up to 114 complaints, many of which are still in the process of being verified.

The state response has been "insufficient to reduce the levels of violence, prevent abuses committed by criminal organisations and adequately protect communities in the territories," according to the report.

Despite the peace agreement signed by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas and the government in 2016, violence has intensified.

