Turkish scientists have completed an expedition in the Arctic Ocean, breaking ground on new projects and collecting reams of data along the way.

The crew returned from their mission on Tuesday, 22 days after a boatful of nine people set sail on the Arctic Ocean with a PolarXplorer research vessel on July 4.

The expedition is under the coordination of the MAM Polar Research Institute, part of the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

Ersan Basar, the expedition’s deputy leader, said they crossed the Barents Sea, north of the coast of Norway, and worked on 14 different projects at two dozen sampling points.

Basar said the crew also set out for Norway's Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

Stressing that the PolarXplorer vessel is ideal for marine work, he said they traveled over 3,700 kilometres (2,000 nautical miles).

