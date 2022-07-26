Myanmar's ruling military has executed four democracy activists in what is seen as the latest attempt to instill fear among those who continue to battle the junta after it took power in a coup last year.

The men were accused of helping a civilian resistance movement as the ruling generals sought to put down resistance to their seizure of power from the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. She is detained under multiple charges.

They were executed in secret on Saturday for charges that their defenders have said were unproven.

Here is who they were:

Phyo Zeys Thaw:

Before entering politics, the 41-year-old prominent hip-hop artist had founded one of Myanmar’s first rap groups, Acid.

He was also one of the founding members of a youth movement called Generation Wave for people tired of the military regime. In 2008, he was imprisoned for his activism for three years.

After democratic reforms in 2011, he ran as a member of parliament and was a politician until 2020.

He had a tattoo on his back showing a microphone in the centre of a map of Myanmar, reflecting his purpose of life to speak for the people.