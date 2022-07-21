Russia's top diplomat will address the Arab League at its Cairo headquarters on Sunday, the organisation said, days after Russia took part in a summit hosted by Iran, a regional rival of some Arab states.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia will meet Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit and representatives of the 22 nations that make up the pan-Arab bloc, the League said on Thursday.

The United States has sought to isolate Russia on the global stage over its offensive on Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken refusing to meet Lavrov earlier in July at a Group of 20 meeting in Bali.

Asked about Lavrov's trip, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States was "less concerned with whom Foreign Minister Lavrov and his colleagues are communicating and more focused on the messages they're hearing".

"We understand that countries around the world have individual unique relations with Russia. But there are basic principles," he said, including "the idea that might in a 21st century can't make right."

On Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hosted a summit that was attended by his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Grain issue and Middle East