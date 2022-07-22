The latest United Nations population report is a fascinating window into our shifting world that will have 8 billion inhabitants by end-year. This has huge implications for how we live with each other.

The fast-progressing climate crisis shows that humanity’s footprint is dangerously overshooting planetary carrying capacity. Population stabilisation is vital to sustain our future. The UN projects this will not happen till 2080 and by then there will be 9.7 billion of us.

Women are having fewer children at 2.3, projected to decline to 2.1 by mid-century. It is worth celebrating that more of us are living longer; life expectancy has reached 72.8 years and will reach 77.2 years by 2050.

Although we are heading eventually towards convergence at the end of this century, our demographic destinies are currently diverging. This points towards an unbalanced world with greater inequality and instability born out of the differing composition of our populations.

People in the least developed countries live 7 years less than the global average because poverty loads the dice against them. Meanwhile, their fertility remains high, for example, at 4.6 children per woman of child-bearing age in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nations with youthful populations struggle to meet their education, health, employment, and other basic needs. As their prospects for the Sustainable Development Goals get dimmer, social and political instability are heightened at a time when the world is at its least peaceful since the Second World War.

But there is a silver lining for sub-Saharan Africa, and parts of Asia and Americas, where a bulging working population (25-64 years) means brighter prospects for economic growth. This demographic dividend contrasts with the demographic decline among 61 countries with falling populations, mostly in Europe and North America.

Objects for pity

The world population is generally ageing. By 2050, one in six will be over 65 years, outnumbering children under five. The over-80s will treble to 459 million. The current dependency ratio is 55 percent, which means, one non-working old or young person is supported by the labour of two. As fewer people enter the working-age cohort and more retire while living longer, dependency increases.

This has serious economic implications. A richer country needs to spend a fifth of its GDP on pensions, medical and social care for the elderly. Meanwhile, the reducing supply of labour is pressured to work harder and more productively while delaying retirement. These seed inter-generational conflict. The retirement crisis is already causing unrest in countries such as France.