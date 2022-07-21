When Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and the world’s richest man, made an offer to buy Twitter in April, he was aware that it would be a rocky road but hoped that it wouldn't be “too miserable”.

“Civilisational risk is decreased the more we can increase the trust of Twitter as a public platform so I do think this will be somewhat painful,” he had said at that time, adding that he’s “not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it”.

Three months later, he not only abruptly changed his mind about acquiring the microblogging site but has also found himself in what could turn out to be a prolonged legal battle with the social media giant.

Here’s how things got complicated:

January

The entrepreneur’s first step towards buying Twitter was actually earlier than his public announcement. He started buying Twitter shares without disclosing it on January 31.

March

That was the time Musk unofficially first declared that rules don’t apply to him. Any investor who buys 5 percent shares of a company is required to disclose it to the public in 10 days, in a regulation that is intended to protect other investors from sudden price differences in their shares.

Musk, however, waited for 21 days after his shares topped 5 percent. His shares almost reached 10 percent until his disclosure. This saved him millions in dollars as he managed to keep the price of the shares lower.

He also proceeded with public statements on his personal Twitter account regarding the site. In public polls, he asked users of the platform if they think Twitter was rigorously adhering to the principle of free speech and if its algorithm should be open source.

April

Twitter announced that Musk will join its board with the condition that he won’t acquire more than 14.9 percent of the shares till the end of 2024.

Musk then abruptly changed his mind about joining the company’s board on April 10. This allowed Musk to acquire more shares and tweet his mind on the website as he wished..

Four days later, the Tesla chief proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own, at $54.20 per share. The offer was worth more than $43 billion.

Then came the ‘poison pill’—a provision that Twitter introduced a day later to prevent Musk’s hostile takeover bid. The plan was to allow existing shareholders buy stocks at a discount in order to reduce the shares of new investors.