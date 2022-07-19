Portugal has reported more than 1,000 deaths due to the current heatwave, with the health chief warning that the country must gear up to cope with the effects of the climate crisis as temperatures continue to rise.

"Portugal ... is among one of the areas of the globe that could be (more) affected by extreme heat," Graca Freitas, head of health authority (DGS), told the Reuters news agency.

"We have to be more and more prepared for periods of high temperatures."

Temperatures across drought-stricken Portugal surpassed 40 degrees Celsius last week. Although they have dropped in the last few days, Freitas said they remained above normal levels for this time of the year.

DGS previously reported 238 excess deaths due to the heatwave from July 7 to 13, but Freitas said the number of fatalities has now increased to 1,063 for the period up to July 18.

