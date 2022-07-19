WORLD
3 MIN READ
Portugal reports 1,000 deaths due to ongoing heatwave
Health chief calls for readiness "for periods of high temperatures" in the southern European country, where temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius last week.
Portugal reports 1,000 deaths due to ongoing heatwave
High temperatures, ongoing drought and poor forest management have been blamed for several wildfires sweeping across Portugal. / Reuters Archive
July 19, 2022

Portugal has reported more than 1,000 deaths due to the current heatwave, with the health chief warning that the country must gear up to cope with the effects of the climate crisis as temperatures continue to rise.

"Portugal ... is among one of the areas of the globe that could be (more) affected by extreme heat," Graca Freitas, head of health authority (DGS), told the Reuters news agency.

"We have to be more and more prepared for periods of high temperatures."

Temperatures across drought-stricken Portugal surpassed 40 degrees Celsius last week. Although they have dropped in the last few days, Freitas said they remained above normal levels for this time of the year.

DGS previously reported 238 excess deaths due to the heatwave from July 7 to 13, but Freitas said the number of fatalities has now increased to 1,063 for the period up to July 18.

READ MORE:Portugal announces 'state of contingency' as wildfires grow

Recommended

'Increase in mortality'

High temperatures, the ongoing drought and poor forest management have been blamed for several wildfires sweeping across Portugal. Firefighters also are combating blazes in other southern European nations, including in Spain.

Carlos Antunes, a researcher at Lisbon University's faculty of sciences, said in an interview that the data showed those most likely to die due to heatwaves were elderly people.

He said the number of deaths in the future will depend, among other things, on the preventive measures people adopt to protect themselves, how care homes tend to their residents and the adaptation of infrastructures.

"With climate change, it is expected that this increase in mortality will intensify, and therefore we have to take measures at the public health level to minimise the impact," Antunes said.

READ MORE:Portugal, Spain, France fight blazes as heatwave sweeps Europe's west

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing