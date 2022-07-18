WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cyberattack shuts down Albania's online public services
In the largest attack of its kind, Albania's online government services were knocked offline after a massive cyberattack, according to officials.
Cyberattack shuts down Albania's online public services
Albanian authorities were collaborating with experts from Microsoft and the US-based Jones Group International to solve the situation “and bring it back to normalcy”, officials said.
July 18, 2022

The Albanian government has said its webpage and all those of the public institutions have been shut down following a cyberattack from an undisclosed source.

A statement said on Monday that a “wide and complex” cyberattack started on Friday following which all government infrastructure and systems were isolated.

It started as a ransomware attack in which the hackers tried to hit critical systems, aiming to get them functionless, it said.

The statement said the “method used by the hackers was identical with the last year’s attacks seen in the international cyberspace,” mentioning those in Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Malta, Netherland and Belgium.

Fortunately the early detection allowed the government's critical systems to close, adding they are all “backed-up and safe,” the statement said. 

Recommended

It said Albanian authorities were collaborating with experts from Microsoft and the US-based Jones Group International to solve the situation “and bring it back to normalcy.”

Blocking public services has affected many individuals and companies. 

The Interior Ministry said police and main civic services would be temporarily offered in person at their offices.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is expecting to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union shortly. In the last two years, Albania has also been a temporary member of the UN Security Council.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing