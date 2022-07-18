Monday, July 18, 2022

EU agrees another $507M for Ukrainian arms

European Union foreign ministers have agreed another $507 million (500 million euros) of EU funding to supply arms to Ukraine, taking the bloc's security support to 2.5 billion euros since Russian offensive began Ukraine on February 24.

"Today at the EU foreign ministers meeting, a political agreement was reached on the fifth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine," Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a statement.

The money should help the EU continue to jointly buy equipment and supplies for the Ukrainian military, including lethal weaponry, which the bloc has said should be used for defensive purposes.

Ukraine names corruption department head as acting security agency chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed corruption department head as the acting head of the domestic security agency after abruptly sidelining his predecessor.

Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Vasyl Maliuk as acting chief of the State Security Service (SBU), one day after the president suspended childhood friend Ivan Bakanov over what he portrayed as a failure to root out treason in the agency.

Maliuk, 39, had been first deputy head of the SBU since March 2020 and headed the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organised Crime of the SBU's Central Directorate, according to his profile on the SBU website.

Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Dated July 14, the letter from the Russian state gas monopoly, said it was declaring force majeure on supplies, starting from June 14. Known as an 'act of God' clause, force majeure is standard in business contracts and spells out extreme circumstances that excuse a party from their legal obligations.

Gazprom's had no immediate comment. Uniper, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas, was among the customers who said they had received a letter, and that it had formally rejected the claim as unjustified.

No clear timeframe of ‘special operation’ in Ukraine: Russia

There are no clear timeframes of the "special operation" in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, adding that it will end when all its goals are achieved.

In an interview with Iran's state broadcaster, Peskov also claimed that the Russian army acts "very carefully, using high-precision weapons" in Ukraine, excluding any attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Speaking on the sanctions against Russia and Iran, Peskov said this is the "price that Russia and Iran pay for their independence and sovereignty."

Gas pipeline damaged in Ukraine's Kherson region, no sign of disruption in supply to EU

A gas pipeline has been damaged as a result of a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine's Kherson, a region currently controlled by Russian forces, TASS has reported, citing the regional administration.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's state gas system Naftogaz said there was no immediate evidence that the developments in the Kherson region had affected the transit of Russian natural gas to Europe.

Four-way Ukraine, Russia, UN meeting on grain corridor “probable” this week - Türkiye

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations will most likely meet this week to discuss resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Ankara has said.

"An agreement was reached on a plan, general principles for shipping grain and food products... A meeting on this within the week is probable," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

He added that technical matters like forming a monitoring centre in Istanbul, identifying safe routes, and checkpoints at port exits and entries were on the agenda.

Putin: Russia cannot be cut off from rest of world

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said it will be impossible to cut Russia off from the rest of the world, and that the country must focus on developing its own technology and supporting fast-growing companies.

"Clearly, we cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, but we won't. In today's world, you can't just, you know, circle everything with a compass and put up a huge fence, it's just not possible," Putin said, speaking to a video-conference with government figures.

Nord Stream turbine was meant for use in September - German ministry

The turbine being sent to Russia for the Nord Stream gas pipeline was meant to be used only from September, a German economy ministry spokesperson has said, adding that the ministry could not provide details on the turbine's whereabouts.

That means the turbine's absence could not be the real reason for a fall-off in gas flows.

Kommersant newspaper reported earlier that Canada had sent the turbine to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed.