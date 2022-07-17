WORLD
Drone footage shows Greek pushback of migrants to Turkish waters
The territorial water violation near the Dilek Strait was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard Command.
A screenshot of the drone footage by the Turkish National Defence Ministry shows the illegal pushbacks of migrants into Turkish territorial waters. / AA
July 17, 2022

Two life rafts carrying migrants and asylum seekers were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek coast guard in the Aegean Sea, drone footage by the Turkish National Defence Ministry has shown.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Naval Forces Command recorded the pushback of irregular migrants.

The pushback took place 1.5 kilometres from the Turkish coast by the Greek coast guard boat LS-930, which was a violation of territorial waters.

The territorial water violation occurred near the Dilek Strait between the Turkish coast and Aegean island of Samos.

The incident was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard Command, the statement said, adding that the migrants were rescued.

Violating international law

Ankara and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers.

The groups say the pushbacks violate humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
By Elif Eren
By Abhishek G Bhaya
