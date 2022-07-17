Sunday, July 17, 2022

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter, SU-25 aircraft

Russia's defence ministry says its aircraft has shot down a Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter near the eastern town of Sloviansk and a SU-25 aircraft in Kharkiv region, with Moscow stepping up its military operation.

The army also said that its long-range air-based missiles have destroyed a depot in an industrial zone in southern Ukrainian city of Odessa that stored Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries. Reuters could not immediately verify the claims.

Moscow said on Saturday that it would intensify its military operations. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu "gave the necessary instructions to further increase" military pressure, according to his ministry.

UK military chief says Putin health rumours are 'wishful thinking'

The head of Britain's armed forces has dismissed as "wishful thinking" speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from ill-health or could be assassinated.

"As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia. President Putin has been able to quash any opposition, we see a hierarchy that is invested in President Putin and so nobody at the top has got the motivation to challenge President Putin," Admiral Tony Radakin said in a BBC interview. "And that is bleak."

Radakin said the Ukraine fighting has killed or wounded 50,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed nearly 1,700 Russian tanks, as well as some 4,000 armoured fighting vehicles. "But Russia continues to be a nuclear power. It's got cyber capabilities, it's got space capabilities and it's got particular programmes under water so it can threaten the underwater cables that allow the world's information to transit around the whole globe."

I think some of the comments that he's not well or that actually surely somebody's going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they're wishful thinking - Admiral Tony Radakin

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government has said, citing sufficient domestic supplies.

The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota on sunflower oil to avoid shortages and ease pressure on domestic prices.

The government on Sunday said that the export quota for sunflower oil has been increased by 400,000 tonnes from the previous cap of 1.5 million tonnes while the restriction on exports of sunflower meal was raised by 150,000 tonnes from a previous limit of 700,000 tonnes. The restrictions are in place until August 31.

Russia strikes south Ukraine city, presses attacks in east

Russian missiles have hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine as Moscow continued efforts to expand its gains in the country's east.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that the Russian missiles struck an industrial and infrastructure facility in the city, a key shipbuilding centre in the estuary of the Southern Bug river. There was no immediate information about casualties.

Mykolaiv has faced regular Russian missile strikes in recent weeks as the Russians have sought to soften Ukrainian defences.